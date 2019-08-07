2 Toronto area men wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Barrie: police

Officers have positively identified two male suspects from the Toronto area who are wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing took place in Barrie during the early morning hours of July 27, police say.

Police have identified the suspects as Vishwanath Mangal, age 22, and Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith, age 33.

The stabbing occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on July 27 on Dunlop Street, between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue, police say, and left a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the victim was stabbed with what is believed to be an edged weapon.

The two men are also wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police say.

Mangal is described to be five-foot-six in height, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a large tattoo of a female Grim Reaper on his left forearm and a Chucky the Clown tattoo on his right forearm.

Ford Smith is described to be five-foot-10 in height, 154 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have issued warrants for the suspects’ arrests.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Howe of the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2164, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

