Barrie police searching for suspect following reported Shoppers Drug Mart theft

Officers are searching for a female suspect who reportedly stole 10 perfume bottles from a local Shoppers Drug Mart on May 21, Barrie police say.

Officers responded to reports of an alleged shoplifting incident at 831 Big Bay Point Rd. on May 23, police say.

According to officers, a woman entered the store alone at 12:52 p.m. and selected the fragrances from the store, putting them inside a brown purse.

Police say the value of the perfume bottles totals almost $1,400.

The woman then left the store at 12:57 p.m. without making an attempt to pay for the items, police add.

The female suspect is described to be in her mid-30s, five-foot-five in height, wearing a black jacket, white pants and carrying a brown purse, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Guerrero of the Barrie Police Service at dguerrero@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

