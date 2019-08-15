Entertainment
August 15, 2019 9:58 am
Updated: August 15, 2019 10:07 am

Edmonton International Fringe Festival 2019: show ratings and eye cam

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Our Global News Fringe Eye Cam will broadcast live for the entirety of the Edmonton festival.

A A

The 38th annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is underway in Old Strathcona.

The festival began Aug. 15 and runs 11 days.

This year’s incarnation includes 258 indoor shows in 50 venues and 36 outdoor busking acts.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival 2019 ready for ‘the Wild Things’

This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things Fringe.”

As always, Global Edmonton’s Todd James will bring you nightly reviews of a number of shows. Todd will give each show a rating out of five.

WATCH: 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival reviews

To view a quick list of the shows Todd has reviewed so far, look below.

5/5

4/5

3/5

2/5

1/5

Watch below: Videos from Global News’ coverage of the 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival. (Videos to be added as they air)

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton festivals
Edmonton Fringe Festival
Edmonton Fringe Festival 2019
Edmonton International Film Festival
edmonton international fringe festival 2019
fringe festival 2019
old Strathcona
where the wild things fringe

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.