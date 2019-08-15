Edmonton International Fringe Festival 2019: show ratings and eye cam

The 38th annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is underway in Old Strathcona.

The festival began Aug. 15 and runs 11 days.

This year’s incarnation includes 258 indoor shows in 50 venues and 36 outdoor busking acts.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival 2019 ready for ‘the Wild Things’

This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things Fringe.”

As always, Global Edmonton’s Todd James will bring you nightly reviews of a number of shows. Todd will give each show a rating out of five.

WATCH: 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival reviews

To view a quick list of the shows Todd has reviewed so far, look below.

5/5

4/5

3/5

2/5

1/5

Watch below: Videos from Global News’ coverage of the 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival. (Videos to be added as they air)