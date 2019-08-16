WATCH: 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival reviews

The 38th Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is underway in Old Strathcona. One of Edmonton’s signature summer festivals, the Fringe offers 11 days of shows, entertainment, food and fun.

This year’s festival theme is “Where the Wild Things Fringe,” which was chosen from hundreds of ideas submitted for this year’s theme.

“When that one showed up, I looked at it and went, ‘You know what? I think people are just going to go crazy for it,’” Artistic Director Murray Utas said.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival 2019 ready for ‘the Wild Things’

“We are so wild this year that we’re 258 indoor shows wild,” Utas said. “That’s 30 more than we’ve ever been in the past and that’s housed in 50 venues.”

There are also 36 different outdoor buskers to entertain visitors.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Fringe Festival 2019: show ratings and eye cam

As he does every summer, Global Edmonton’s Todd James will bring you nightly reviews of a number of shows you can take in at the festival.

Todd will give each show a rating out of five. All of his reviews will be added below throughout the festival:

Watch below: On Thursday night, Todd James reviewed Chase Padgett: Heart Attacks and Other Blessings (5/5).