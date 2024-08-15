Menu

Features

Watch the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival through the Global News Eye Cam

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 8:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH ABOVE: The Global News Eye Cam captures the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 43rd Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is upon us and you can get a 24/7, bird’s-eye view of the fun from the Global Edmonton Eye Cam.

The Global Edmonton Fringe Festival Eye Cam captures an exclusive and up-close look at the excitement and events happening on site during the 10-day festival.

This year’s festival will spotlight 216 theatre productions across 38 venues, with performances by more than 1,600 artists from more than 10 countries.

The fringe festival runs in Old Strathcona from Aug. 15- 25.

