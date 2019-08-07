Dominic LeBlanc makes first public appearance in months following cancer diagnosis

A New Brunswick cabinet minister has made his first public appearance in months while still undergoing cancer treatment.

Dominic LeBlanc, the MP for Beauséjour and Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, took part in a funding announcement on Wednesday at the Moncton airport named after his late father, former Governor General Roméo LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, says things are looking up after five chemotherapy treatments in Moncton.

“The doctors at the Georges Dumont hospital are very encouraged by the results, very positive,” LeBlanc said. “(I) had a blood test yesterday. The results are very positive.”

LeBlanc was also asked for the first time by reporters to respond to a July Globe and Mail report that stated he had a free ride to Montreal for a medical appointment on board a plane owned by J.D. Irving.

“First of all this flight was pre-approved by the ethics commissioner,” LeBlanc says.

“This is really a private medical circumstance. Not all of you…are discussing your medical conditions publicly. I have discussed quite transparently my circumstance.”

LeBlanc explains his recommended treatment was not available in New Brunswick, so he was referred to Montreal.

His cabinet colleague at the Dieppe announcement offered her support.

“He (LeBlanc) certainly continues to be engaged behind the scenes on doing the work through his office,” says Ginette Pettipas-Taylor, Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe MP and Minister of Health.

“When it comes to these types of public events however he had to be very careful to make sure that he doesn’t receive any infections of any sorts,” she adds.

In the meantime LeBlanc says he fully intends to be battle ready for the fall election.

Voters will be heading to the polls October 24th.