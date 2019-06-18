Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc, recovering from cancer, will seek re-election

Veteran New Brunswick Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc, recovering from cancer, says he will be a candidate in the next federal election in his riding of Beausejour.

LeBlanc stepped away from his duties as federal minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs in April after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

In a video posted online today, LeBlanc thanks all those who supported him during the past two months, saying his treatments are going well and he is looking forward to seeing his constituents during the campaign.

The 51-year-old LeBlanc, one of the party’s best-known figures in Atlantic Canada, has lost all of his hair because of treatments.

It’s the second time LeBlanc, who has represented the eastern New Brunswick riding since 2000, has been struck by blood cancer. He was diagnosed in April 2017 with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and was declared in complete remission last October.

LeBlanc is the son of Romeo LeBlanc, who was a Member of Parliament for many years before becoming a Senator and, in 1995, Governor General of Canada.