Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc stepping away from cabinet after cancer diagnosis

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc is stepping away temporarily from his duties as intergovernmental and northern affairs minister after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will take over LeBlanc’s duties on the intergovernmental and internal trade files for now while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett will take on issues related to northern affairs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.