Politics
April 26, 2019 2:28 pm

Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc stepping away from cabinet after cancer diagnosis

By Staff The Canadian Press

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/CP
A A

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc is stepping away temporarily from his duties as intergovernmental and northern affairs minister after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will take over LeBlanc’s duties on the intergovernmental and internal trade files for now while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett will take on issues related to northern affairs.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Morneau
Dominic LeBlanc
Dominic LeBlanc bill morneau
Dominic LeBlanc cancer
Dominic LeBlanc health

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.