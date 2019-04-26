Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc stepping away from cabinet after cancer diagnosis
OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc is stepping away temporarily from his duties as intergovernmental and northern affairs minister after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau will take over LeBlanc’s duties on the intergovernmental and internal trade files for now while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett will take on issues related to northern affairs.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
