August 13, 2018 3:00 pm

Dominic LeBlanc, new intergovernmental affairs minister, to take over irregular migration task force

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Government House Leader Dominic LeBlanc answers a question in the foyer outside the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Dominic LeBlanc, the newly minted Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, will take over the working group that brings together federal and provincial partners to deal with irregular migration.

A senior government source confirmed the change to Global News on Monday afternoon.

It was first reported earlier Monday afternoon by Radio-Canada.

It comes as Ontario’s immigration minister, Lisa MacLeod, and the new federal border security minister, Bill Blair, are set to hold press conferences following a meeting of the Ad Hoc Intergovernmental Task Force on Irregular Migration.

It was formerly led by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

— More to come … 

