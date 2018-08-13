Dominic LeBlanc, new intergovernmental affairs minister, to take over irregular migration task force
Dominic LeBlanc, the newly minted Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, will take over the working group that brings together federal and provincial partners to deal with irregular migration.
A senior government source confirmed the change to Global News on Monday afternoon.
It was first reported earlier Monday afternoon by Radio-Canada.
It comes as Ontario’s immigration minister, Lisa MacLeod, and the new federal border security minister, Bill Blair, are set to hold press conferences following a meeting of the Ad Hoc Intergovernmental Task Force on Irregular Migration.
It was formerly led by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.
— More to come …
