Heat warnings, alerts in effect for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued a series of heat warnings and special weather statements for parts of B.C.’s Interior.

The most severe temperatures are forecast for the Fraser Canyon area, including Lillooet and Lytton, where the mercury is forecast to hit 36 C.

Special weather statements for an anticipated “hot spell” are also in place for the regions of West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, North and South Thompson, Similkameen, Okanagan Valley, Boundary and Arrow Lakes/Slocan Lake.

Environment Canada said the heat wave is due to a ridge of high pressure originating in the desert U.S. that is predicted to linger for several days.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and stay in cool places when possible.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled during the coolest part of the day, and people should take care not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles, the agency added.

Environment Canada says cooler air is expected to flow into the region by Friday.