Record ‘summer-like’ temperatures continue in B.C.

Forty-two more high-temperature records were broken around British Columbia on Tuesday, including Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack, Hope, Nanaimo, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Sechelt, the Southern Gulf Islands, Squamish, Vancouver, Victoria, Whistler, and White Rock on the South Coast.

Abbotsford’s high temperature on Tuesday was 24.5 C, breaking the old record set in 1960 by 4.5 degrees.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it’s all because of a summer-like high-pressure system sitting over B.C.

More records could be broken on Wednesday, the first day of spring, as sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for much of British Columbia.

