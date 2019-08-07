Eagle Bluff wildfire triples in size, evacuation alert now covers regional jail

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver, B.C., has more than tripled in size since Monday, prompting officials to expand an evacuation alert for the area.

That alert now includes the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve and the provincially operated Okanagan Correctional Centre.

The fire is now estimated at about 900 hectares in size, with growth prompted by extremely hot and dry conditions, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ministry of Public Safety said the fire is burning away from the jail, but that it is prepared if it needs to evacuate the facility.

“Safety of both inmates and staff is our top priority,” said a ministry spokesperson.

“The OCC management team has planned for the eventuality that they may have to evacuate and Sheriff transportation has been arranged for inmates. BC Corrections has the capacity to accommodate transfers as necessary. Families will be notified once transfers are complete.”

People covered by the evacuation alert are advised to keep a bag of essential items packed and ready to go, and to prepare to move any pets and livestock to a safe place if necessary.

Osyoos Indian Band chief Clarence Louie said he’s optimistic fire crews will contain the wildfire, and he doesn’t anticipate the alert being upgraded to an evacuation order.

“We just go by whatever the forest service tells us, and they tell our people if we’re on evacuation alerts, and that’s happened in the last couple of days. There’s a lot of smoke and we can’t tell if the fire is going north, south east or west and nothing much has changed in the last couple of days, but a handful of our people are on evacuation alerts,” he said.

“Listen to the forest service, those guys are the experts. They know what the fire’s doing and they have the best guess of what direction it’s going in.”

UPDATE: #EagleBluff #BCWildfire is ~900 ha. Increase in size is largely due to better mapping yesterday evening, but the fire did see some growth overnight due to the topography of the area. #Evacuation alert remains in place, for more info on alerts contact @EmergMgtRDOS (1/2) — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2019

Small-scale hand ignition operations are planned for today on the southern edge of #GallagherLake. This will remove the combustible fuels between the community & the fire perimeter. Increased smoke will be visible from nearby communities #BCWildfire #EagleBluff #OliverBC (2/2) — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2019

Temperatures in the region have trended in the mid 30s, with a high recorded Tuesday of 38 C.

“This area, between Vernon [and] south to the border, has seen very little [rain], very dry conditions. Extreme fire behaviour is what we are seeing at this time,” said BC Wildfire Service deputy incident commander Scott Rennick.

Crews have struggled to contain the fire, which is burning in extremely steep, rocky cliff-like terrain.

#EagleBluff wildfire this morning. It’s burning south and downslope towards Osoyoos Indian Band and the business park— evacuation alert expanded. This will be a more workable fire now for ground crews. #BcWildfire pic.twitter.com/sDUD1zAhqw — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 7, 2019

The area of most concern is the fire’s west flank, which is closest to nearby communities and which is where firefighters are focusing their efforts.

The BC Wildfire Service said it has 80 personnel on site on Wednesday, along with eight helicopters and planes that will be performing water and retardant drops.

Heavy equipment is also being deployed to tackle parts of the fire that have spread downward and out of the cliff areas.