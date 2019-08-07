BC Wildfire

August 7, 2019 12:50 am
Updated: August 7, 2019 12:52 am

Eagle Bluff wildfire more than doubles in size, expected to grow further

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver has grown to 600 hectares and is expected to get bigger.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver, B.C., was estimated at 600 hectares on Tuesday night and is expected to get bigger.

BC Wildfire Service said the blaze continues to grow because of extreme weather conditions and steep and rocky terrain, which makes some areas unsafe for crews and heavy equipment.

The fire is expected to grow upslope away from communities.

“Growth will bring the fire into more workable and safe terrain for resources on-site,” B.C. Wildfire Service said.

An evacuation alert that was issued Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues to cover 206 properties.

