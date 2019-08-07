Eagle Bluff wildfire more than doubles in size, expected to grow further
The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver, B.C., was estimated at 600 hectares on Tuesday night and is expected to get bigger.
BC Wildfire Service said the blaze continues to grow because of extreme weather conditions and steep and rocky terrain, which makes some areas unsafe for crews and heavy equipment.
The fire is expected to grow upslope away from communities.
“Growth will bring the fire into more workable and safe terrain for resources on-site,” B.C. Wildfire Service said.
An evacuation alert that was issued Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues to cover 206 properties.
