Stage 1 of Don Mills bridge repair work over DVP finishes early 

The commute down the Don Valley Parkway may run a bit smoother as construction work on the Don Mills bridge has wrapped up early.

The first stage of the two-stage bridge rehabilitation project concluded Wednesday morning.

Construction began on July 2 and was expected to run until the end of August.

With crews moving on to Stage 2, traffic restrictions will come into effect at Don Mills Road, and the southbound DVP on-ramp from northbound Don Mills Road will be closed.

Other closures include the northbound DVP on-ramp from eastbound Lawrence Avenue East and the southbound DVP on-ramp from westbound Lawrence Avenue East, according to city officials.

The northbound and southbound shoulders of the DVP will be closed at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

The second stage of the rehabilitation project is expected to last until October.