Truck crash closes lanes on Highway 403 in Hamilton: Ontario Provincial Police
A transport truck that crashed into a ditch tied up the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Aberdeen for two hours Tuesday afternoon.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the truck lost control in the rain and jack-knifed due to a wet roadway, around 1:00 p.m.
No one was injured.
All lanes reopened just before 3:30 p.m.
