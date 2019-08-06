Truck crash closes lanes on Highway 403 in Hamilton: Ontario Provincial Police

A transport truck that crashed into a ditch tied up the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Aberdeen for two hours Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the truck lost control in the rain and jack-knifed due to a wet roadway, around 1:00 p.m.

No one was injured.

Jack-knifed transport truck being removed after losing control when the roads were wet due to rain. Fortunately no injuries.#Hwy403 near Aberdeen #HamOnt#StayInControl #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/cWe5RUi9UF — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 6, 2019

All lanes reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

