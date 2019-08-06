Traffic
August 6, 2019 4:42 pm

Truck crash closes lanes on Highway 403 in Hamilton: Ontario Provincial Police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News
A tractor trailer jack knifed on Highway 403 shutting down traffic for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Katherine Byrne (Facebook)
A transport truck that crashed into a ditch tied up the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Aberdeen for two hours Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the truck lost control in the rain and jack-knifed due to a wet roadway, around 1:00 p.m.

No one was injured.

All lanes reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

