Faulty gun saves store clerk in armed Transcona robbery, say police

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing attempted murder charges following a robbery in Transcona.

Police said the incident happened July 30 at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Kildare Avenue East.

During the robbery, police said the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee’s head and pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn’t fire.

He then re-inserted the magazine, cocked the gun, and tried firing at the employee again without success.

Police said the suspect also pointed the firearm at bystanders while fleeing the scene with stolen products.

Tyrell Jeferd Wood, 21, was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, three counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and failing to comply with probation.

He was also processed on a pair of outstanding warrants for failing to comply with probation.

