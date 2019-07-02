3 Winnipeg men charged after victims chase down armed robbery suspects

Three men are facing charges after police say their attempt to steal a man’s bike in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood back-fired over the weekend.

Officers were called to the report of a robbery with a firearm in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 60-year-old man left his apartment and found three men standing around his bicycle. One, armed with a knife, ordered the man to unlock his bike.

That’s when a second victim, a 42-year-old woman, who had been watching the confrontation approached with a third victim, a 27-year-old man.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and threatened the woman, pointing the weapon at all three of the victims.

The woman pushed the man with the gun, and he pushed her back, say police, knocking her to the ground.

The suspects then took off on foot, but the victims gave chase while keeping police updated.

Officers caught up with the men a short distance away and police say one of the suspects was seen trying to toss away a knife, and another was caught with an air pistol.

Tyson Stewart McPherson, 24, Kenny Walter Young, 23, and Brennan James Lamirande, 32, all from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of robbery and firearm-related charges.

Police made a second weapons-related arrest over the long weekend when officers noticed a man running through the West End carrying a gun early Monday.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Guns and Gangs Unit were driving near Sargent Avenue and Furby Street when they noticed the man with the weapon around 2:15 a.m.

After a short chase on foot officers arrested the man, seizing a sawed-off airsoft rifle.

Jimmy Gilbert Harper, 29, of Winnipeg is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

