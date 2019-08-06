London Majors head to Welland to start IBL playoffs

The London Majors will be in Welland on Tuesday to open the Intercounty Baseball League’s 2019 playoff season.

The fifth-place Majors will be starting their quarterfinal series against the fourth-place Jackfish on Tuesday and Thursday in Welland before coming home for games three and four at Labatt Park on Friday and Sunday.

“We’re midweek there, so it’s going to be tough on our guys. We got a lot of guys that work. … The bus leaves at 2:30 and you get home at three in the morning, so that’s going to play a role in the series, definitely,” co-owner and manager Roop Chanderdat.

“We’re coming back home Friday and Sunday. We hope the fans get behind us. Our fans have been great all year and supportive.”

London finished fifth in the IBL standings, but won four of their last five games.

“We’re going into the playoffs feeling good about ourselves,” Chanderdat told 980 CFPL.

“We’ve played good baseball the last couple weeks so it’s a good time to start the playoffs. We’re excited to face Welland in the first round.”

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey and Craig Needles.