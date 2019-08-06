Toni Morrison dead: Nobel prize-winning novelist dies at 88

Celebrated novelist Toni Morrison died on Monday night at the age of 88, according to her publisher and the Associated Press.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf said Morrison died at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, which she was awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel Beloved, in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

The cause of her death is not known at this time.

— With files from The Associated Press