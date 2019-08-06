World
August 6, 2019 9:55 am

Toni Morrison dead: Nobel prize-winning novelist dies at 88

By National Online Supervisor, Entertainment  Global News

Toni Morrison appears at the Hay Festival on May 27, 2014 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales.

David Levenson/Getty Images
Celebrated novelist Toni Morrison died on Monday night at the age of 88, according to her publisher and the Associated Press.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf said Morrison died at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, which she was awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel Beloved, in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

The cause of her death is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With files from The Associated Press

