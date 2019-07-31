YouTube star Grant Thompson, ‘The King of Random,’ dies at 38 in paragliding accident

YouTube star Grant Thompson has died in a paragliding accident. He was 38.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified Thompson as the pilot who was found dead in southern Utah earlier this week.
His family filed a missing persons report on Monday night when Thompson never returned from a parasailing trip.
Thompson was known on YouTube as “The King of Random,” which was his science-themed YouTube channel with more than 11 million subscribers.
He created videos of experiments and how-to science tips that have been watched more than one billion times.
Thompson made headlines last year after complaints about explosive noises in his suburban Salt Lake City backyard brought criminal charges.
The YouTuber later agreed to make safety-themed videos in a plea deal that would have wiped his record clean.
A statement was posted on The King of Random’s Instagram read: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor [sic] of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”
A video titled Grant Thompson, in Memoriam was posted to The King of Random YouTube channel on July 30.
His many followers are expressing their condolences, and YouTube said in a tweet that he was a “gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator.”
