YouTube star Grant Thompson, ‘The King of Random,’ dies at 38 in paragliding accident

YouTube star Grant Thompson has died in a paragliding accident. He was 38.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified Thompson as the pilot who was found dead in southern Utah earlier this week.

His family filed a missing persons report on Monday night when Thompson never returned from a parasailing trip.

Thompson was known on YouTube as “The King of Random,” which was his science-themed YouTube channel with more than 11 million subscribers.

He created videos of experiments and how-to science tips that have been watched more than one billion times.

Thompson made headlines last year after complaints about explosive noises in his suburban Salt Lake City backyard brought criminal charges.

The YouTuber later agreed to make safety-themed videos in a plea deal that would have wiped his record clean.

A statement was posted on The King of Random’s Instagram read: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor [sic] of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

A video titled Grant Thompson, in Memoriam was posted to The King of Random YouTube channel on July 30.

His many followers are expressing their condolences, and YouTube said in a tweet that he was a “gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator.”

We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans. https://t.co/pUY4q1EWcU pic.twitter.com/oL3VVSXacf — YouTube (@YouTube) July 30, 2019

Rest in peace Grant Thompson, King of Random… pic.twitter.com/wZQJJZQXyd — Jamie (@japrst) July 31, 2019

Rest In Peace, such a sad loss to the youtube community and my heart goes to his family. — brian rand (@brian__rand) July 30, 2019

R.I.P. to the legend Grant Thompson @thekingofrandom always had fun hanging out with you my man! It’s unfortunate to see you leave is so soon, my prayers go out to you and your family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KEu2VfXNgZ — Spark (@sparkdapom1) July 31, 2019

Legends never die. May your soul rest in peace, Grant Thompson. — vraynessss (@vynzzz_) July 31, 2019

So sad to hear about Grant Thompson. I only met him briefly at a conference, but he seemed like such a genuine, positive source of energy. I didn't even know him and I'll miss him. https://t.co/Mt8NW6Usly — Wheezy Waiter (@wheezywaiter) July 31, 2019

Something I made for @thekingofrandom all because Grant died. Grant Thompson used to be a king. Now is a legend and God! He will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/3UlATaWIwx — Ashley Star (@Ashley36388449) July 31, 2019

I feel extremely saddened after hearing the news of Grant Thompson from TKOR dying of a paragliding accident. My best wishes to his family #RIPgrantthompson — Starbucks Coffee (@starbucksblyat) July 31, 2019

This is heart breaking. R.I.P Grant Thompson. The king of random. pic.twitter.com/T6MKwenD9T — 🖤 (@BillieeilishQ) July 31, 2019

Really sucks to hear about Grant Thompson, I always loved watching him on YouTube and honestly I just wanna cry knowing he is gone, such an awful loss and he was taken way too soon but we will always remember him, Love you Grant, Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oQnjvkU3mt — Keirrah (@OMGItzKeira) July 31, 2019

RIP to the King of Random, Grant Thompson. You will be missed #KingofRandom #RIPGrantThompson pic.twitter.com/IcKdcnoOoM — Liam Hayden (@mrmillard_94) July 31, 2019

—With files from the Associated Press