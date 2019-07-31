Man arrested after Instagram influencer found dead in suitcase

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a popular Instagram influencer who was found dead in a suitcase in Russia.

The body of Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a suitcase at her apartment in Moscow on Saturday, according to police.

Her parents went to her apartment and found her body after she failed to answer their calls for several days. Police say she was likely killed on July 23, just one week before her 25th birthday.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the killing. They did not release his name.

Karaglanova had just started a new relationship and was preparing to take a trip with her boyfriend for her 25th birthday on July 30, according to the popular Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The paper reports that the suspect was a 33-year-old acquaintance who was jealous of Karaglanova’s travel plans with her new boyfriend. He was spotted on security cameras at her apartment building on the day it’s believed she was murdered.

Karaglanova was a popular lifestyle and travel blogger with more than 85,000 Instagram followers. She often shared photos of herself posing in stylish outfits or lingerie at luxury hotels and various travel destinations.

Karaglanova also frequently referred to Audrey Hepburn as her style icon.

Karaglanova recently graduated from medical school and had been looking forward to a career as a doctor, according to reports.

Her last Instagram post went up on July 22, shortly before she stopped answering calls from her family.

The post shows Karaglanova posing in a lacy outfit by a pool. She indicated in the Russian caption that she’d just returned to Moscow from a “short, but very fun trip to Corfu.” She added that she likes to take many short trips. “I remember in detail every trip, all the beautiful places and funny stories,” she wrote in Russian.

Karaglanova is the second woman with a large Instagram following to die under brutal circumstances this month.

Bianca Devins, 17, was killed in Utica, N.Y. on July 14, in gruesome display that was photographed and shared over the social media platform Discord.

A 21-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Police have said that the suspect was among Devins’ 170,000 Instagram followers. They alleged that he met her through Instagram approximately two months before she was murdered.

Devins’ Instagram account is no longer active.

Karaglanova’s account, @Kati_Loves_Life, was still public on Wednesday.

—With files from Reuters