Emily Hartridge, YouTube star, dies in scooter accident at 35

British YouTuber Emily Hartridge died Friday after an electric scooter accident in London, U.K. She was 35.
Hartridge, who presented online series 10 Reasons Why, was killed in a collision with a truck, CNN reported.
London’s Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s on a scooter died in a crash Friday at a busy intersection.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police didn’t name her, but Hartridge’s death was confirmed by YouTube, her boyfriend and an announcement made on her official Instagram account.
“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the post read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”
Nick Lloyd of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said it was Britain’s first death involving an e-scooter.
It’s illegal in the U.K. to ride motorized scooters on roads or sidewalks, but the law is widely flouted.
London police say a teenager is in critical condition after a separate e-scooter accident.
YouTube Creators released a statement on Twitter Saturday.
“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”
Many fans and fellow YouTubers took to social media to share their condolences once news of Hartridge’s death spread.
Hartridge’s final YouTube video, published on July 8, is titled “10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend.”
In the video, she discusses her relationship with her boyfriend, Jake Hazell and received two scooters for her birthday.
