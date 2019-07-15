Emily Hartridge, YouTube star, dies in scooter accident at 35

British YouTuber Emily Hartridge died Friday after an electric scooter accident in London, U.K. She was 35.

Hartridge, who presented online series 10 Reasons Why, was killed in a collision with a truck, CNN reported.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s on a scooter died in a crash Friday at a busy intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t name her, but Hartridge’s death was confirmed by YouTube, her boyfriend and an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the post read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”

Nick Lloyd of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said it was Britain’s first death involving an e-scooter.

It’s illegal in the U.K. to ride motorized scooters on roads or sidewalks, but the law is widely flouted.

London police say a teenager is in critical condition after a separate e-scooter accident.

YouTube Creators released a statement on Twitter Saturday.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019

Many fans and fellow YouTubers took to social media to share their condolences once news of Hartridge’s death spread.

Devasted to hear about the tragic death of @emilyhartridge. I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news 😪 Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3tsqwbZbV6 — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 13, 2019

Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family 💔 pic.twitter.com/NTuoXW9puV — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 13, 2019

I’m really struggling to comprehend the sudden passing of my friend @emilyhartridge. She was a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh. My thoughts are with her friends & family. Hug someone you love today. — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) July 13, 2019

Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times. I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos 😞 xx pic.twitter.com/KNBtSbb9Hr — Alistair Cohen (@alistairsbrain) July 13, 2019

I’ve just heard the devastating news about Emily Hartridge. We met doing Pick Me MTV 11 years ago and she was not just the most beautiful stunning girl ( when I saw her I remember thinking wow thats a lot of pretty) but also so fun and full of energy. Love to her family. RIP 💔 — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) July 14, 2019

Really sad to hear the news about Emily Hartridge. She was such a top girl, so talented and a heart of gold.

Just makes you remember to live every day like your last.

Thinking of her close friends and family with this tragic news. RIP Emily x — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) July 13, 2019

@emilyhartridge you’d be so mad at the wrinkles you’ve caused me from the tears. Thank you for letting me be your friend. I don’t know if I can do this without you xx pic.twitter.com/XI5xXIrOUW — aimée rapson (@aimsuk1) July 13, 2019

My heart is absolutely 💔 broken. This strong woman made me shine again in my darkest days… RIP. You WON'T be FORGOTTEN. LOVE TO ALL HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS. #emilyhartridge #strong #RIP #LOVE @emilyhartridge pic.twitter.com/POg5nqD5pD — Gabriella Ovejero (@ovejeropoupee) July 13, 2019

Nah can’t believe it, me and my twin use to stay up late at night watching @emilyhartridge videos on YouTube when were younger. #ripemily #ripemilyhartridge pic.twitter.com/qk3BXPpR4J — Maryam Targaryen☔️ (@golf_wxng) July 14, 2019

It is with immense sadness to learn about the tragic & sudden passing of our dear friend @emilyhartridge. Thoughts are with her friends & family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l29jNn9Dzv — Pup Aid 2019 (@pupaid) July 13, 2019

Hartridge’s final YouTube video, published on July 8, is titled “10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend.”

In the video, she discusses her relationship with her boyfriend, Jake Hazell and received two scooters for her birthday.

—With files from the Associated Press