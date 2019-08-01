On the Radar: Our August entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in August.

READ MORE: ‘Will & Grace’ reboot ending after next season

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Dear White People (Netflix)

Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as “post-racial” as it thinks. Change is in the air. Dear White People returns to Netflix August 2 with new characters, new relationships, and new secrets.

Dear White People was created by Justin Simien based on his 2014 movie of the same name. It also comes from executive producer and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. The series stars Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson and John Patrick Amedori.

Flip It Like Disick (hayu)

Date: Monday, Aug. 5

Brand-new series Flip It Like Disick will show viewers the lavish personal and professional world of entrepreneur Scott Disick and his luxury real estate projects. Fans of Disick, aka The Lord, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians will get to see another side of him in his very own show.

Moving into the neighbourhood of real estate and luxury renovation, Disick tackles his most extravagant endeavour yet — high-end home flipping and remodelling. Fuelled by Disick’s passion for property development, this series follows him and his dynamic team, which includes former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford; Disick’s best friend and business partner Benny Luciano; their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Moor; and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond.

BH90210 (Global)

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Returning this August with a brand-new look, the gang is all here for the six-part Fox reboot BH90210: Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris reunite after having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago.

What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends, and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off? The seven former teen idols play heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Slice + hayu)

Date: Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Slice) and Aug. 7 (hayu)

WE'RE ONE WEEK AWAY! Don't miss the season premiere of #RHOC Tuesday @ 9/8c on @BravoTV! pic.twitter.com/fRJFIAjr6i — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) July 30, 2019

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for Season 14. Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are joined by new housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke. OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson is back, too. This season, the ladies are working to rebuild their friendship and regain each other’s trust, but they all know it will take more than a hug to repair the rumours, betrayal and damage done over the years. Tune in to watch the drama unfold.

Free Meek (Prime Video)

Date: Aug. 9

The five-episode limited documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s fight for exoneration in his legal case while exposing the broader flaws of the U.S. criminal justice system.

As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement, the launch of the REFORM Alliance and the re-investigation of a case filled with allegations of dirty cops, planted evidence and systemic corruption within a broken judicial system.

Movies

Hobbs & Shaw

Release date: Friday, Aug. 2

This action-packed Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprising his role of Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs. Jason Statham returns as ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw and Idris Elba plays a villain named Brixton.

Otherhood (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, Aug. 2

Feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day, three best friends drive from the suburbs to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons. Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in this lighthearted take on life after motherhood.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Release date: Friday, Aug. 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the 1980s horror anthology series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz.

The movie is set in 1968 America, in the small town of Mill Valley, where the Bellows family has been a major fixture for years. A girl named Sarah turns her tortured life into scary stories from within the Bellows’ mansion on the edge of town, creating a book of stories that will become real for a group of teens who discover her home.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Release date: Wednesday, Aug. 14

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

Ready or Not

Release date: Friday, Aug. 21

WARNING: Red Band Trailer — contains graphic language and violent images.

Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honoured tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

Books

What You Did by Claire McGowan

Available Aug. 1

A vicious assault. A devastating accusation. Who should she trust, her husband or her best friend?

It was supposed to be the perfect reunion: six university friends together again after 20 years. Host Ali finally has the life she always wanted, a career she can be proud of and a wonderful family with her college boyfriend, now husband. But that night her best friend makes an accusation so shocking that nothing will ever be the same again.

When Karen staggers in from the garden, bleeding and traumatized, she claims that she has been assaulted — by Ali’s husband, Mike. Ali must make a split-second decision: who should she believe? Her horrified husband, or her best friend? With Mike offering a very different version of events, Ali knows one of them is lying — but which? And why?

When the ensuing chaos forces her to re-examine the golden era the group shared at university, Ali realizes there are darker memories, too. Memories that have lain dormant for decades. Memories someone would kill to protect.

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai

Available Aug. 6

Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only swipes right on her career — and the occasional hookup. The cynical dating app creator controls her love life with a few key rules:

– Nude pics are by invitation only

– If someone stands you up, block them with extreme prejudice

– Protect your heart

Only there aren’t any rules to govern her attraction to her newest match, former pro-football player Samson Lima. The sexy and seemingly sweet hunk woos her one magical night… and disappears. Rhi thought she’d buried her hurt over Samson ghosting her, until he suddenly surfaces months later, still big, still beautiful — and in league with a business rival. He says he won’t fumble their second chance, but she’s wary. A temporary physical partnership is one thing, but a merger of hearts? Surely that’s too high a risk…

The QB Bad Boy and Me by Tay Marley

Available Aug. 13

Everything changed the day Drayton Lahey crashed into Dallas’s life…

Dallas Bryan is a no-nonsense cheerleader who has her sights set on a dance scholarship to CalArts. Drayton Lahey is the bad-boy quarterback from football royalty who’s completely wrong for her—at least, that’s what she tells herself. The longer Dallas tells herself she doesn’t need Dray, the quicker she realizes it might be time to forget what she needs and go after what she wants.

Global News, Global TV and Slice are properties of Corus Entertainment.