Jason Kenney takes direct aim at Justin Trudeau ahead of fall federal election

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, took to Twitter over the weekend to say the people of his province have been “rightfully frustrated” by an “unfair deal” they are getting in the federation.

Albertans have been rightfully frustrated by the unfair deal we are getting in the Federation going as far as to even express support for separation I don’t want to let @JustinTrudeau push us out of our country I’d rather focus on separating him from the Prime Minister’s office pic.twitter.com/AEMq22BrXt — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 3, 2019

He says Albertans are proud Canadians and he doesn’t want to let Trudeau “push us out of our country.”

Watch below: (From July 25, 2019) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is facing backlash over a tweet accusing the federal Liberal government for approving funding for a group he said was looking to attack Alberta’s energy sector. Adam MacVicar explains how that was not the case.

Kenney also says he would rather focus on separating Trudeau from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trudeau’s office has not issued a statement in response to the premier but Alberta Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi did weigh in, saying the federal government is delivering for the province despite the “premier’s rhetoric.”

During his campaign to become premier, Kenney was outspoken about opposing Trudeau on issues including the carbon tax and equalization payments.

Watch below: (From May 16, 2018) Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney is standing by comments he made about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including calling him an “empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.” Kenney went on to say Trudeau is “one of the worst prime ministers for Alberta in our history.”