August 5, 2019 4:07 pm

‘Moderate damage’ after overnight explosions, fire in Lake Country: Kelowna Fire Department

By Danny Seymour Global News

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Several 911 calls were made reporting flames, smoke and explosions in Lake Country early on Monday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Kelowna and Lake Country Fire Departments responded to Tilley road.

When crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke between two buildings that were six feet apart.

In a release, John Kelly, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department, said, “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and then gained access into the structure.”

The fire did spread to the interior of one of the buildings and caused “moderate damage” according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

