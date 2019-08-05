New wildfire prompts evacuation alert for properties near Oliver

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) for properties north of Oliver in Electoral Area C.

The alert includes “all properties on the east side of BC Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake, including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road; and further includes all properties on James Way, and then extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road; and extending to the north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 km on McIntyre Creek Road,” the RDOS said.

An exhausted Dale Belvedere, manager of the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls, spent the night evacuating the pens of 37 birds— the raptors are now staying with volunteers until they can be relocated to other wildlife centres. #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/1LhcNmdQAc — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 5, 2019

The RDOS also said that more properties may be affected.

The BC Wildfire Service has responded and is assessing the fire to determine if evacuation orders need to be issued.

The RDOS says that under an evacuation alert, residents need to be prepared to evacuate their premises.

“Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” it said.

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of B.C. houses 30 owls here— all of which were evacuated from their pens overnight. Today, they’re packing up the raptor food as the wildfire closes in. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/5Rt1RFUvPE — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 5, 2019

It also urged people to be proactive and prepare for evacuation by doing the following:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designating a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone chargers, immediate care needs for dependents and keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any people with disabilities and/or children.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Arranging accommodation for family members, if possible. In the event of an evacuation, reception centres will be opened if required. Call 250-490-4225 for information.

Monitoring news sources for information on Evacuation Orders and locations of Reception Centres.

The RDOS said only first responders, such as police, fire, search and rescue, or local government staff, will come to doors.

