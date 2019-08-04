Climber rescued after fall on Angel Falls trail

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Angel Falls trail near McColloch Road on Saturday afternoon to rescue a climber that had injured herself in a fall.

The woman was lead climbing a rock face along the trail when she lost her footing and crashed against the rock face roughly one kilometre away from the trailhead, the fire department said.

The climber was assessed for head, facial and elbow injuries at the scene by first responders.

Due to the narrow trail, crews were unable to use an ATV to locate the patient and transport her to the awaiting ambulance.

Instead, crews used a basket stretcher with an all-terrain wheel to move her out of the trail.

