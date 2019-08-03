B.C. Day long weekend starts with two rescues in the Okanagan

Two rescue operations, less than 12 hours apart.

That’s how Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) began the B.C. Day long weekend.

On Friday, COSAR was called out at 5:30 a.m. to help police locate a missing female in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna.

COSAR said a dozen searchers responded, and, thanks to help from the public, the female was found and taken to hospital an hour later.

Less than 12 hours later, COSAR was called by B.C. Ambulance to help stabilize and extract an injured female mountain biker from the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

The biker crashed at Trestle 8 at Myra Canyon and suffered a compound fracture to her arm.

The biker was stabilized and transported by a utility terrain (task) vehicle to a waiting ambulance, which then took her to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

COSAR is a registered non-profit organization. For more about COSAR, click here.