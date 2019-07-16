RCMP offer tips for people floating on Alberta’s Pembina River after search and rescue calls

About 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, the Pembina River is a popular spot for people looking to enjoy a day on the water. However, RCMP are reminding people tubing down the waterway that they need to exercise caution when doing so.

On Tuesday, Evansburg RCMP issued a public safety message after what they cited as an “influx of search and rescue operations along the Pembina River.”

“If you’re planning on tubing on the river, do not enter the river at the [Pembina River] Provincial Park campgrounds, I can’t stress that enough,” Cpl. Brandon Tobin said in a news release. “If you enter the river at this location or float past the park, you will be stranded.

“The park is where you must exit the river.”

READ MORE: Teen who got lost on Pembina River float admits group was ‘freaked out’

Watch below: (From July 18, 2017) Mitchell Pawluk describes the mistakes he and a group of his Edmonton friends made while on a July 12 float on the Pembina River.

“I’ve had a number of people tell me that they were under the impression that the river either ran in a circle or looped back around towards the provincial park,” Tobin added.

“This is false information.

Tobin said that just last weekend, Evansburg RCMP asked for assistance from RCMP’s Air Services “to fly two stranded tubers out of the river bed.”

“This incident tied up resources that may have been needed for emergencies elsewhere,” he said.

“We encourage people to enjoy the river, but do so responsibly. ”

The RCMP offered the following tips for people looking to spend a day on the river:

gain knowledge of the area, review maps and understand how long your journey will take

tell someone where you are going, who you are with and the route you plan on taking

dress appropriately for the weather and wear a wetsuit when necessary

wear a lifejacket

bring a cellphone and store it properly for the conditions

do not drink alcoholic beverages while on the river