Canada
August 2, 2019 4:34 pm
Updated: August 2, 2019 4:35 pm

Divers following uncovered debris in Labrador plane crash search: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gilles Morin is seen in this undated handout photo. Gilles Morin, 61-year-old pilot with Air Saguenay was one of seven people on board a float plane that crashed into a Labrador lake July 15. The RCMP say the daunting size of the remote Labrador lake where a float plane crashed July 15 has complicated an ongoing underwater search for four missing men and the aircraft that was carrying them.

The Canadian Press/HO, Jean Tremblay
More than two weeks into the search in Labrador for a downed float plane and its missing passengers, the RCMP says divers have been able to focus their search area after more debris was found Thursday.

Divers have been searching Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, seeking three missing men and the plane that crashed there on July 15.

Seven men, including the pilot, were on board the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that had been travelling from Three Rivers Lodge to Mistastin Lake, for a fishing trip from which they never returned. Four bodies have been recovered.

Cpl. Jolene Garland of the RCMP says divers are hopeful that focusing the search around the area where the debris was found underwater could bring them closer to the plane and the missing men.

Garland says evidence suggests divers may be in the right area, though no additional bodies have been found since July 24, when that of a 50-year-old fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador was recovered.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said last week that Canadian Armed Forces personnel were joining the recovery efforts. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

