Stawamus Chief claims life of second climber in six weeks

A 33-year-old Squamish man has died after falling from a portion of the Stawamus Chief on Sunday morning.

Squamish RCMP were notified by a climber at about 11:30 a.m. that they’d seen a group whose lead climber had fallen off the Angel’s Crest portion of the north face.

The man had come to rest between 200-300 metres up the face.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks says a highly skilled team was deployed to rescue the man, who once reached, went into medical distress and died a short time later.

It’s the second climber fatality on The Stawamus Chief in the last six weeks, and the third Squamish SAR call out for climbers in distress over the last three days.

The BC Coroner’s Service has taken over the investigation.