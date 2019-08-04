Moose Jaw museum to host Saskatchewan Day ‘pop-up’ at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum is set for their annual Saskatchewan Day event, taking place this year both in the museum and at the historic Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

The museum will host “Saskatchewan-inspired” activities throughout Aug. 5 and will be showing short films from the National Film Board about the prairie province.

Throughout the day, families will have the opportunity to take part in heritage activities at the provincial park, like washing clothes the old-fashioned way and dressing up in period clothing at a photo booth.

“Our staff will be in period costume to interpret the history of Charles Nicolle’s homestead, as well as farm life at the turn of the century in Saskatchewan,” said Karla Rassmussen, spokesperson for WDM in a release.

The Nicolle homestead is a stone home at the end of the Nicolle flats in Buffalo Pound. It’s been rumoured to be haunted and “haunted hikes” are held there.

There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides and home-made ice cream.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera and picnic items like blankets, lawn chairs, and bug spray.

The events begin at 9 a.m. at the museum and continue til 5 p.m. The provincial park events run from 1 – 4 p.m.

For more information about the events celebrating Saskatchewan visit the Facebook event here.

