Western Development Museum and Saskatoon Pride Festival team up for new event

A key event of the Saskatoon Pride Festival will be taking place at the Western Development Museum (WDM) next month.

‘Spark Your Pride: Sharing Our Stories, Celebrating Our Lives’, which takes place on June 18, is dedicated to immersing participants in the lives of LGBTQ+ and two-spirit people and the many ways their stories are told.

Their stories of success and struggle while faced with discrimination, and their march toward equality, need to be shared and preserved, organizers said.

The brand-new event will feature a variety of activities such as an Indigenous ceremony, panel discussion, workshops, readings, video screenings and even line dancing, all happening throughout the museum.

WDM Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Pride Festival partnered for the Spark Your Pride initiative.

During the event, WDM is also expected to talk about its changing focus and inclusivity initiative which is guided by a vision of “a Saskatchewan where everyone belongs and histories matter,” according to organizers.

“We recognize that inclusion and diversity are integral to the sustainability of the WDM and we know that people’s lives are enriched by connecting with Saskatchewan’s diverse histories,” WDM’s manager of philanthropy Susan Scharf said in a press release.

“I am confident that the day will be truly spectacular.”

The museum will also highlight some recently acquired artifacts in its new LGBTQ2+ history collection.

Spark Your Pride tickets go on sale June 3.

The 2019 Saskatoon Pride Festival runs June 14-22.