1st items in LGBTQ2 collection on display at Western Development Museum

It has been a busy few years for the Western Development Museum (WDM) since putting out the call for items for its LGBTQ2 history collection.

The collection is the brainchild of late gay rights activist Neil Richards.

WDM was inspired by his vision for a public exhibit of artifacts.

“And provide that permanent space and permanent home for those objects that tell these very unique stories, these important stories – stories that have often lived in the margins of our society,” curator Elizabeth Scott said in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Some of the collection’s first items are already on display at WDM Moose Jaw.

They include an eight-inch circular crown with matching earrings and necklace owned by one of Saskatchewan’s most known drag queens.

“When we think about Crystal Clear’s donation, that crown and jewel set are worth a lot of money and to entrust that to the museum is just this incredible act of generosity,” Scott added.

The call for items started in late 2017.

There are currently 100 artifacts in the queue from donations across the province.

“(Richards’) vision at the beginning was to do an exhibit and here we are today with a permanent collection. He would’ve been very, very proud about that and he would’ve been quite thrilled to see where we are today,” she said.

Richards is known for collecting LGBTQ2 documents for the provincial archives and also created one of the largest collections at the University of Saskatchewan.