City of Regina release holiday schedule for Saskatchewan Day on Aug. 5
The long weekend is just around the corner and both the City of Regina and City of Moose Jaw are reminding residents about what’s open, what’s closed and the hours of operation for Saskatchewan Day on Aug. 5.
City of Regina
Civic Offices: Closed.
Landfill: Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.
Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.
Regina Transit: Service will follow the Sunday routes and schedules.
Information Centre and RideLine closed.
Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre /Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.
North West Leisure Centre: Closed for annual maintenance.
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 – 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex
Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.
Outdoor Pools: Open 12 – 8 p.m. (Wascana Pool: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
City of Moose Jaw
All departments in city hall will be closed on Monday and there will be no transit service.
