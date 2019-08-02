Train derailment prompts mandatory evacuation alert in Cypress County, Alberta

A train derailment prompted an immediate evacuation order for residents of Cypress County in the area of the hamlet of Irvine, Alta., on Friday afternoon.

Alberta Emergency Alert said a train had derailed on the west side of the community along the north side of Highway 1 in Cypress County.

“The derailment involves damage along the railway line, chemical exposure and disruption of road and highway access,” the alert said.

“The train derailment affects a four-mile radius around the hamlet of Irvine. Residents within the four-mile radius are asked to evacuate immediately.”

Train Accident Alert Aug02 452PM Take necessary precautions. Cypress County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) August 2, 2019

In a tweet posted by 511 Alberta at 4:23 p.m., the traffic advisory service said emergency crews were at the scene and drivers should expect significant delays.

Hwy1, Irvine, is CLOSED due to a train derailment. Emergency crews on scene. Choose an alternate route and expect significant delays. (4:23pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 2, 2019

In photos sent to Global News by witnesses, several train cars could be seen off the rails and on their sides along the side of the highway.

Some were seen with smoke coming from them.

No injuries were reported as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Global News has reached out to officials with Cypress County for more information.