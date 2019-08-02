Man barricades himself inside Kingston home for hours: police
A Kingston man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a downtown home and threatening police with a syringe.
Police officers were camped outside the home on Rideau Street for the majority of the day on Thursday, waiting for a man to exit the home.
According to Kingston police, they were called to the home just after 10:30 a.m. and arrived to see a man hanging out the window of the home.
The man was apparently known to police, and officers at the scene believed he was under the influence of drugs.
When police asked him to leave, he allegedly refused to do so. Police say the man then threatened them with a syringe, which he allegedly claimed contained some unidentified drug.
Negotiators were brought in to coax the man out, but he refused to leave the home.
When the man accidentally dropped the syringe through the window, police say he then grabbed a large kitchen knife from inside the home.
After hours of negotiations, at around 3:30 p.m. police deployed a tear gas inside the home.
Police say the man surrendered 30 minutes later and was arrested.
The 32-year-old Kingston man was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of drugs, breaching recognizance, and three counts of breaching probation.
