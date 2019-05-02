Kingston man faces assault with a weapon, arson charges after barricading himself in Bancroft-area residence

A Kingston, Ont., man faces weapons and arson charges following an unwanted person complaint south of Bancroft in late March.

Around 10:40 a.m. on March 27, Bancroft OPP responded to an unwanted person complaint in the community of L’Amable, just eight kilometres south of Bancroft. He allegedly injured a family member who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 31-year-old man was suffering from a mental health issue. He allegedly refused to leave the residence and attempted to barricade himself inside.

The OPP’s Emergency response team attended and a conductive energy weapon was used to assist in the arrest.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and arson — damage to property in connection to a fire which occurred on March 26 in Prince Edward County. No other details were provided.

The name of the accused was not released. He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville at a later date.

