Kingston police presence closes section of Rose Abbey Drive
Kingston Police are on scene at a Rose Abbey Drive home near McCallum Street in Kingston’s east end.
There are few details at this time, but officers arrived a little after 12 p.m.
The tactical squad is on scene and Global Kingston reporter Michael Postivit says police have entered the home where an individual has barricaded themselves in the house.
Kingston police are asking members of the public to use alternative routes and stay away from the immediate area but say there is no danger to the public.
