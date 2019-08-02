Lifestyle
Montreal is hosting an international kombucha festival

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Kombucha lovers will get to share their love for the fermented tea drink at Montreal’s second annual Boochfest from August 23 to 25.

Boochfest will be held in the IGA Stadium at Jarry Park, where Montrealers of all ages will get to meet brewers from around the world, taste varieties of kombucha and enjoy the activities, workshops, live music and more.

The family-friendly event is free of charge for children under the age of 18 and $10.00 for general admission.

Five different passes are also offered, allowing access to workshops, outdoor concerts and VIP areas.

The festival will feature popular brewers like RISE, Y Kombucha, Fous de L’ile and more.

Kombucha is a 2,000-year-old drink originally from Asia composed of tea, sugar and symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, also known as a SCOBY, according to organizers.

“The product is tart, low in calories and effervescent-tasting. The purported benefits of kombucha have to do with the probiotic content. However, the tea can vary depending on the yeasts and bacteria contained in the product and the fermentation process,” according to Andrea D’Ambrosio, a registered dietitian and wellness speaker from Dietetic Directions.

Despite the drink’s popularity in the health community, D’Ambrosio warns that a lot more research needs to be done and the tea is not recommended for everyone.

The fizzy drink has taken over the health and wellness industry with an estimated US$4.6 billion in sales by 2024, according to Expert Market Research (EMR).

The festival’s activities will also feature a kombucha pop-up shop, a homebrew contest, a children’s activity corner and yoga and fitness classes.

Festival-goers will have access to the site at Jarry Park on Friday, August 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 

