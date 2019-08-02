Calgary traffic: August long weekend sees road closures spanning the city

The City of Calgary is using the Heritage Day long weekend to get ahead on some road work, paving and construction projects. Numerous special events will also be closing down areas downtown.

Glenmore Trail will also be reduced down to a single lane heading eastbound. On Saturday and Sunday, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the road will be closed off to finish a concrete barrier.

The city also wants to progress with 14 Street S.W. for street light work, leaving only two lanes open between Heritage Drive and 75 Avenue S.W. Adding that there will be multiple lanes closed between 90 Avenue S.W. and Heritage Drive with all traffic shifted to the west side of 14 Street.

Crowchild Trail

The Crowchild trail flyover will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Across eastbound Glenmore Tr. from southbound Crowchild Trail. In a news release issued Thursday, officials said this lane closure is necessary for concrete barrier work. Expect major delays in the southbound direction on Crowchild Trail.

Crowchild Trail access will also be restricted at 54 Ave. S.W., and access will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The development is working on the Glenmore Trail Widening Project. Traffic will be detoured to 50 Avenue S.W. via 21 Street S.W. to avoid the closure.

There are further Crowchild Trail upgrades and updates for closures. On Friday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there is a single lane closure along northbound Crowchild Tr. to westbound 5 Ave. N.W., a single lane closure along eastbound

Memorial Dr./Parkdale Boulevard and a single lane closure along eastbound Bow Trail.

There is a full closure of the eastbound Memorial Drive/Parkdale Boulevard to southbound Crowchild Trail ramp 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. The southbound Crowchild Trail to 12 Avenue S.W. East (via 10 Ave S.W.) ramp will also have a full closure, running from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Continuing on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, the city has a single lane closure along northbound Crowchild Trail to westbound 5 Avenue N.W.

The city stated that beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and ongoing until September, there are further schedule closures and to be aware of increased activity at the Crowchild Trail & Kensington Road. N.W.

There will be single lane daytime closures along Crowchild Trail, both in the Crowchild and Kensington intersections and along Kensington Road.

As well, there’s a plan for nighttime work, where the city says they’ll plan the noisiest work as early in the evenings as possible. New permanent traffic lights will be installed and further signage to direct pedestrians and cycle.

Adding nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be single and double lane closures along northbound and southbound Crowchild Tr. (between Bow Tr. and 5 Ave. N.W.), single-lane closures along 10 Ave. S.W. (under Crowchild Tr.) and single and double lane closures along eastbound Bow Tr. (over Crowchild Tr.).

There is also an expected increase in activity at the intersection of Bow Tr. & 10 Ave. S.W. for signals work and ongoing activity at the intersection of Crowchild Tr. & 5 Ave. N.W.

Macleod Trail

There will be a ramp closure on southbound Macleod Trail to Shawville Boulevard S.W. From Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 2 at 5 a.m., this closure will be for paving.

From 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, crews will be working to upgrade aging utilities underneath Macleod Trail S.E. The roadway will be reduced to one northbound lane between 17 Avenue and 14 Avenue S.E. with access to 17 Avenue S.W. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this closure.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, there will be reduced lanes on 4 Ave. S.E. at MacLeod Trail to finish water works and there are expected delays through the area.

77 Street S.W.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 5 at 5 a.m., there will be a road closure on 77 Street at Spring Valley View S.W.

11 Avenue S.W.

There will be reduced lanes on 11 Ave. S.W. between 12 St. and 13 St. S.W. On Sunday, Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. to accommodate a crane lift.

Memorial Drive N.E.

From 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, there will be reduced lanes and two way traffic on south side of Memorial Dr. N.E. between 36 St. and 44 St. N.E. This closure accommodates water services.

162 Avenue S.E.

There is an interchange between Macleod Trail and 162 Avenue South as part of the final completion. The interchange itself will be closed during the night

starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, until 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. The city stated they are working with Calgary Police Service to ensure that all emergency services are maintained during this time.

Special event road closures

Numerous summer festivals and events are running over the August long, which means further areas will be impacted with lane closures and restrictions. There will be marshals and police present to direct traffic during these events.

Chasing Summer

Chasing Summer takes place at the Max Bell Centre from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Monday, Aug. 5 daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., which impacts Barlow Trail, closing between Memorial Drive S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E. daily. The right lane of the exit ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive S.E. to Barlow Trail S.E is being used to run a taxi zone and will be closed between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

The exit ramp will be completely closed to all traffic except taxis between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. for the festival.

Watch out for the reduced speeds on westbound Memorial Dr. S.E., which will be restricted to 60 km/h during the event.

Inglewood Sunfest

Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the neighborhood street fair will be closing 9 Avenue S.E. from 11 St. to 14 St. S.E. 12 St. and 13 St. S.E. will be closed north and south of 9 Ave. S.E. with local traffic only.

There will be restricted parking on 8 Ave. S.E. between 11 St. and 14 St. S.E., as well on 11 St., 12 St., 13 St. and 14 St. S.E between 8 and 10 Ave. S.E.

Tour De Bowness Hill Climb

Starting Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 1 kilometer long steep 141-foot ascent to the top of Mackay Road will put Parking restrictions in place on Mackay Rd. N.W. from Montalban Crescent to 42 Street N.W.

Mackay Rd. N.W. will be reduced to single lanes northbound and southbound to accommodate the climbers and rivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the day.

Bow Cycle Tour de Bowness and Street Festival

Running on Monday, Aug. 5 for the 18 year, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bowness Rd. N.W. will be closed between 62 St. and 66 Ave. N.W for the Bow Cycle Tour de Bowness and Street Festival.

The following roads will also be closed, Bowwood Dr. N.W. between 63 St. and 66 Ave. N.W., 36 Ave. N.W. will be closed at Bow Anne Rd. N.W.63 Ave. N.W. between Bowness Rd. and Bow Cres. N.W., 64 St. will be closed between Bowness Rd. and Bow Cres. N.W. and 65 St. N.W. will be closed between Bowness Rd. and Bow Cres. N.W.

The area will also be impacted by restricted parking along Bowwood Dr., Bowness Rd. and Bow Cres. N.W. and the corresponding streets.