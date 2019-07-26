Truck dangles over Deerfoot Trail after crashing on exit ramp

Calgary emergency crews were kept busy on Thursday night responding to several incidents on city roads — including one where a vehicle was left dangling over Deerfoot Trail.

The rear of the pickup truck was suspended over a guard rail on the ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail onto eastbound Peigan Trail.

Firefighters and police responded to the incident at around 8:20 p.m.

“My friend and I were driving southbound on Deerfoot, we exited on Peigan, then we noticed a blue truck was kicking up all sorts of dirt and before we knew it, it was on two wheels and skidding on this divider,” witness Damian Gonzalez told Global News.

“We saw the male driver jump out of the vehicle … A lady jumped out, and they were screaming for something — we were thinking it might have been a child — but it was a Louis Vuitton bag.

“It was just crazy,” Gonzalez said. “We were very concerned.”

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department explained first-arriving crews determined the vehicle was stable. They shut down both directions of Deerfoot Trail for about 10 minutes while they worked to remove the truck from the guard rail.

No injuries were reported.

At around the same time, emergency crews were called to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on 9 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. in the city’s downtown core.

Police said injuries for those involved were minor.

Emergency crews also responded to a vehicle fire on the side of Beddington Trail N.W. near Stoney Trail N.W.

Video sent to Global News by a viewer shows firefighters working to douse flames coming from the vehicle and thick black smoke climbing into the air.

Police said no one was injured.