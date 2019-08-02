2 Kitchener robberies in 2 days where victims were sprayed with substance under investigation

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a pair of similar robberies in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener involving transactions arranged through online classified sites.

Police say they are investigating to see if both instances (which appear to be eerily similar) are connected.

On Wednesday, police say they were called out at 7:15 p.m to a location on Upper Canada Drive for a reported robbery.

They say that a man met with a second man who was looking to complete a deal which had been arranged through an online classified site for a cell phone.

The victim was sprayed with a noxious substance by the potential buyer who then fled the scene on foot with the cell phone in hand.

Just over 24 hours later, police were called to Bechtel Drive and Doon Village Road for the report of another robbery.

The victim in this case was also meeting up with a man who was looking to purchase an iPhone from him. The deal had also been arranged through a classified ads site.

The buyer sprayed his victim with a noxious substance before he fled the scene on foot with the iPhone.

The victim was left with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.