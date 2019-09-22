Canada election: Halifax West

The riding of Halifax West is Liberal MP Geoff Regan’s to lose.

As the current Speaker of the House of Commons, Regan should be considered one of the Liberal’s star candidates.

The longtime MP has won this seat in the past six elections.

He’ll faces challengers in Canadian Armed Forces veteran Fred Shuman who will represent the Tories and sitting Halifax Regional Municipality councillor Richard Zurawski who will carry the Green banner.

Candidates

Liberal: Geoff Regan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Fred Shuman

NDP: TBD

Green: Richard Zurawski

PPC: TBD

Rhino: Jimmy Raine

Geography

Halifax West consists of the community of Bedford, the west end of Halifax, and the communities of Upper Hammonds Plains to the north, Tantallon in the west and Terence Bay to the south.

History

Halifax West was a solid conservative riding from 1979 to 1993.

Since then it has been represented by Liberal MP Geoff Regan except for a the year stint where the NDP’s Gordon Earle represented the riding from 1997 to 2000.