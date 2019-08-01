Crime
August 1, 2019 9:42 pm

Canada-wide warrant issued for missing high-risk Vancouver sex offender

By Online Journalist  Global News

Dale Rolland Alexander, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Aug. 1, 2019.

Vancouver Police
Vancouver police are asking for help in finding a high-risk sex offender who’s now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Dale Rolland Alexander is being considered unlawfully at large after failing to return to his halfway house in the city Thursday.

Police say the 47-year-old is a two-time federal offender who has completed a jail sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping and uttering threats.

His release came with a long-term supervision order requiring him to live at the halfway house.

Police say Alexander was last seen Thursday morning and his whereabouts are unknown.

Alexander is Metis, about five-foot-10 and 175 pounds, with a shaved head, blue eyes and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black track pants, grey runners, and a gray backpack.

This is not the first time Alexander has gone missing this way. He was the subject of another Canada-wide warrant in 2013 before eventually being found.

Anyone who sees Alexander or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police immediately.

