July 8, 2019 5:24 pm

High-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Vancouver

Jonathan Cardinal was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to a Vancouver halfway house on Tuesday, July 2.

Vancouver police have arrested a high-risk sex offender that walked away from his Vancouver halfway house last week.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Jonathan Cardinal, 29, when he failed to return to the facility on July 2.

He is serving a long-term supervisory order for a pair of violent sexual assaults in 2010 and was under multiple conditions including a curfew.

Vancouver police said Cardinal was located just before midnight on Sunday by two uniformed officers patrolling the Downtown Eastside.

Investigators say he initially tried to provide a false name, but officers discovered his identity and arrested him.

