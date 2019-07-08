High-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Vancouver
Vancouver police have arrested a high-risk sex offender that walked away from his Vancouver halfway house last week.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Jonathan Cardinal, 29, when he failed to return to the facility on July 2.
He is serving a long-term supervisory order for a pair of violent sexual assaults in 2010 and was under multiple conditions including a curfew.
Vancouver police said Cardinal was located just before midnight on Sunday by two uniformed officers patrolling the Downtown Eastside.
Investigators say he initially tried to provide a false name, but officers discovered his identity and arrested him.
