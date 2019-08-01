Suspect accused of murdering Edmonton man 11 years ago arrested in B.C.

The prime suspect in an Edmonton homicide has been arrested in B.C. more than a decade after allegedly committing the crime, Edmonton police said Thursday.

Investigators have been chasing the person responsible for killing 24-year-old Scott Ladouceur ever since he and another man were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on July 2, 2008.

According to police, Ladouceur and 22-year-old Marlon Williams both suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened on a road just west of the Evergreen Trailer Park in the city’s northeast.

A female driver, who was able to avoid getting shot, fled the scene and drove the two men to nearby hospital, where Ladouceur was pronounced dead. Williams ultimately survived his injuries.

Police say Theodore Gordon Allard, who was 33 years old at the time, was deemed the primary suspect in the shooting.

On Wednesday, the now 44-year-old Allard was brought back to Edmonton and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, after being found living in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

Police say Allard remains in custody in Edmonton and is due to appear in court on Aug. 9.

No further information is being released about Allard, including where exactly he was residing.

Court documents show Allard was found guilty of arson damaging property and two counts of uttering threats by an Abbotsford, B.C. court in 1999.

He was sentenced to a combined three years and three months in prison and three years’ probation for the crimes, which happened in January 1998.

He was later found guilty in April 2008 of breaching his probation.

Ladouceur’s death, which was believed to be drug-related, was the Edmonton’s 14th homicide of that year.