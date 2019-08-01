Crime
August 1, 2019 4:26 pm
Updated: August 1, 2019 4:27 pm

Man alleges police misconduct during arrest in Collingwood: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The OPP says it's notified the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Global News
A A

A 32-year-old man has alleged police misconduct after officers arrested him during a traffic stop in Collingwood, OPP say.

According to police, the man was “distraught” when he was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 1 by Huronia West OPP.

READ MORE: Woman dies following fatal apartment fire in Bradford: police

Officers then brought the man in for medical assessment at an area hospital.

Since then, police say an allegation has been made against the officers that were involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Wasaga Beach man charged with child pornography possession

The OPP says it has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or sexual assault.

WATCH: (July 24, 2019) SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collingwood
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood news
Collingwood OPP
Collingwood SIU
Police misconduct alleged
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.