Man alleges police misconduct during arrest in Collingwood: OPP

A 32-year-old man has alleged police misconduct after officers arrested him during a traffic stop in Collingwood, OPP say.

According to police, the man was “distraught” when he was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 1 by Huronia West OPP.

Officers then brought the man in for medical assessment at an area hospital.

Since then, police say an allegation has been made against the officers that were involved in the incident.

The OPP says it has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit, an agency that investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or sexual assault.

