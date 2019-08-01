Crime
August 1, 2019

Police investigating shooting in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast that happened on July 31, 2019.

Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the northeast on Wednesday.

Police said several shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 32 Avenue N.E. and 64 Street N.E. after 9:30 p.m.

Officers said both vehicles took off from the Temple neighbourhood, but police later found one matching the description of the offending vehicle in Marlborough.

Police said the suspects ran into a nearby house but could not confirm their connection to it.

There were no reports of injuries, officers said.

More to come.

