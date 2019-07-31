Man assaulted in Whitehorn parking lot dies: Calgary police

Calgary police say a man found badly injured in a Whitehorn parking lot earlier this month has died.

Darrin Thomas Amond, 40, died in hospital on Monday, the Calgary Police Service said.

Amond was found at the south end of the Whitehorn Safeway parking lot in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E. at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

Police said his injuries were caused by a “serious assault” and are looking to the public for more information on the incident.

“The assault happened near a parking lot in the middle of the afternoon and we believe there are people who likely have information,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the CPS Homicide Unit said in a Wednesday news release.

“We are looking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or suspicious activity leading up to the assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

